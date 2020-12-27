Menu

Klopp eager for Liverpool to seal transfer of Premier League star with £36.7m asking price

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager for his club to seal the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests Klopp could eye up Traore as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah amid doubts over his future, with Wolves ready to sell Traore for around £36.7million.

Liverpool’s manager is a big fan of Traore, according to the report, and most Reds fans would surely also be thrilled to see their club move for the pacey Spaniard.

Traore is surely set for a move to a bigger club at some point after showing what he can do in the Premier League, and Liverpool would do well to sign such a fine player for that price.

LFC don’t look like they need new attacking players as an urgent priority right now, but if Don Balon’s report on Salah potentially leaving is accurate, then Traore could be an ideal replacement.

This follows Salah’s former Egypt team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika telling beIN Sports, as quoted by Goal, that he knew Salah was not happy at Anfield.

This could be a worry for Liverpool, and even a talent like Traore would be unlikely to be quite enough to offer this side what Salah does.

