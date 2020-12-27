According to the Athletic (subscription required), Liverpool forward Divock Origi is not a priority target for Wolves in the January transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are on the hunt for a new striker at the mid-season point due to the unlikeliness of talisman Raul Jimenez returning this season due to a fractured skull.

Jimenez suffered the concerning injury as a result of a nasty clash of heads with David Luiz when the Wanderers beat Arsenal at the end of November.

The Athletic report that Wolves have cut down a shortlist of around 30 centre-forwards to just a handful, Origi is no longer in the frame, but Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic is…

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers reports that the Midlands outfit have enquired about taking Los Blancos’ big-money flop on loan in January, however the chances of a deal being hammered out are slim at this time.

Origi has made just seven appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side across all competitions this season, with just two of those coming in the Premier League – his top-flight action stands at a measly seven minutes.

It already seemed as though the Belgian’s time at Anfield would be coming to an end soon, but the ace’s decision to remove any traces of the Reds from his Twitter profile hint that an imminent exit is on...

The media have linked a few other Premier League sides with Origi’s services in a move that would allow Liverpool to offload a now fringe player, but it remains to be seen if those sides would appeal to the ace.

Due to Jimenez’s heartbreaking injury, a move to Wolves would’ve potentially offered an instant role as a first-team starter – something that Origi will need to make his case to win a spot in Belgium’s squad for the Euros – some of the other sides linked with the ace already have nailed-on frontmen.

Origi’s versatility could be the key to him securing the football he needs in the second-half of the season, the fact the 25-year-old can play as a striker or a wide forward will certainly be helpful.

Whilst Origi has now fallen out of favour at Anfield, his legend is already cemented at the club owing to his heroic brace against Barcelona to fire the Reds into the 2018 Champions League final, as well as the goal that sealed their triumph against Spurs in the grand spectacle of Europe’s elite club competition.