Revealed: Liverpool cleared to complete superb €30million January signing

Lille
Liverpool are reportedly pursuing a transfer deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to sources in Spain.

The Reds were recently linked with Botman in a possible double swoop involving Lille team-mate Renato Sanches, and there’s now been another update on the saga.

Todo Fichajes claim that Botman can leave Lille for as little as €30million this January, giving Liverpool a huge boost in their bid to strengthen in defence.

Virgil van Dijk’s injury has been a big blow for Liverpool, so a signing like Botman is surely going to be a priority for them this winter.

LFC have also been linked strongly with Ozan Kabak, who is also likely to be available on the cheap as Schalke are said to be prepared to accept just £22m for him in January.

Botman, 20, is a promising young talent who has impressed in Ligue 1 and at youth level for the Dutch national team.

Liverpool surely need to bring in at least one new centre-back in the middle of the season due to Van Dijk’s lengthy absence and the issues suffered by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip this season as well.

