Liverpool’s transfer window: Incomings look unlikely while three exits are still up in the air

January has never been an ideal time to do business for any club, so it’s usually reserved for those who are desperately looking for someone to give them a boost or those who need some injury cover.

You could argue that Liverpool should add some defensive cover for the remainder of the season due to their current injury crisis and dreadful luck so far this season, but it appears that nobody will be arriving:

As things stand Liverpool not expected to recruit in Jan – current transfer work focused on summer. Origi + Shaqiri exits possible but end of season may be more realistic. Wijnaldum future still unclear – talks over new deal not ongoing @TheAthleticUK #LFC https://t.co/eOpBwuiw3L — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 27, 2020

In some ways making no additions can’t come as a surprise because Liverpool’s transfer business is usually well thought out and planned, while a tight financial situation means they won’t want to waste money on a sub-standard player either.

The potential exits appear to be the only thing that could happen in January, but you have to think Klopp will want to keep his squad intact if no new arrivals look likely.

Wijnaldum still looks like he will leave in the summer but there’s no need to move him on just now, while Origi and Shaqiri are purely depth options who have the quality to fill in but they probably wouldn’t be missed if they do move on.

The draw against West Brom tonight can be put down as a freak result so that shouldn’t alter anything, so the only way that these plans look likely to change would be if another long term injury was to happen.