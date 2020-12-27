Real Madrid increasingly confident of clinching transfer of Manchester City star

Real Madrid are reportedly increasingly confident of clinching a transfer deal for Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden.

The talented 20-year-old has long looked a big prospect at City, but his current situation seems to have alerted Madrid and given them a boost in their pursuit, according to the Daily Mirror.

Foden has not been playing as much as some might have expected this season, and the Mirror claim Real could try to take advantage.

The report suggests that the England international fits the bill for Los Blancos as they look to recruit some top young players to build for the future.

This makes sense for the Spanish giants as they face the tough task of replacing something of a Golden Generation at the Bernabeu.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have already moved on, and the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema are not getting any younger.

That could mean it is soon important to land someone like Foden and help Zinedine Zidane rebuild his squad in the years to come.

City will surely hope they can persuade their homegrown prodigy to stay put, however, as he seems the ideal successor to recently-departed club legend David Silva.