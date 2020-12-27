Menu

Man United edging Chelsea in race for midfielder – but it’s not a done deal

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

United appear keen on following on from the acquisitions of Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo by securing the services of more of the best young talent the football world has on offer.

Caicedo, who has already made four appearances for the Ecuador National Team, including in World Cup qualifiers, appears to meet all the criteria of a potential Man United target.

MORE: CL giants hoping for £50m transfer raid on Manchester United

For those keen on seeing the 19-year-old make the move to Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation via his Twitter account – and it all looks positive.

More Stories / Latest News
Enquiry made: Wolves sound out January loan move for Real Madrid attacker
Video: Huge controversy as referee and VAR make double-error to rob Burnley against Leeds United
Video: Arsenal star puts in superb shift with excellent pressing after return from lengthy injury vs Chelsea

The Daily Mail reported earlier in the week that Chelsea had entered the race to sign Caicedo, with his move to Man United nothing like the foregone conclusion it has been portayed as.

But, Romano doesn’t tend to miss when it comes to transfer news. We’re inclined to believe his information above that provided by most others. Fear not, United fans.

More Stories Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.