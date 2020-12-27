Man United edging Chelsea in race for midfielder – but it’s not a done deal

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

United appear keen on following on from the acquisitions of Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo by securing the services of more of the best young talent the football world has on offer.

Caicedo, who has already made four appearances for the Ecuador National Team, including in World Cup qualifiers, appears to meet all the criteria of a potential Man United target.

For those keen on seeing the 19-year-old make the move to Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation via his Twitter account – and it all looks positive.

Still the same situation about Moises Caicedo. Man United are in contact with his agents and ‘control’ the situation – the player would love to join #mufc and his contract won’t be a problem. Now it’s up to the club. It’s not a done deal (yet?). ? #transfers https://t.co/js1lLvudtM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

The Daily Mail reported earlier in the week that Chelsea had entered the race to sign Caicedo, with his move to Man United nothing like the foregone conclusion it has been portayed as.

But, Romano doesn’t tend to miss when it comes to transfer news. We’re inclined to believe his information above that provided by most others. Fear not, United fans.