Juventus are reportedly keen on a transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, though Real Madrid are also thought to be lurking in the background.

This is according to a report from Eurosport, who add that Juventus hope Man Utd could let Pogba go for around £50million, or else they’d have to try to agree a swap deal instead.

Eurosport claim that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is aware of interest in his client and will hope to negotiate something for him in the near future.

United fans might not be too bothered by any of this at this stage, with Pogba proving a big disappointment in his time at Old Trafford.

Despite clearly being a superb natural talent, the France international just hasn’t managed to fit in at United and he’s often made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Part of that is down to his agent Raiola, and if he does move on it would not be too surprising if the Red Devils chose not to work with any of his clients again.

Pogba was superb in his first spell at Juventus so it makes sense that he is now being linked with a move back there.