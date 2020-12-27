Relegation strugglers enter four-way battle to sign Manchester United ace on loan

West Brom are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a loan transfer deal for Manchester United winger Daniel James ahead of January.

The Wales international has not been much of a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in recent times, so it could make sense for him to seal a temporary move away this winter in order to get more playing time at another Premier League club.

According to the Daily Star, West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is keen to snap James up and add him to his relegation-battling Baggies squad for the second half of this campaign.

James could be a fine signing for West Brom, as he’s shown plenty of potential in his time at Man Utd, even if he’s not been enough to cement a starting spot week in, week out.

The 23-year-old’s pace and directness could add something to this West Brom squad and give them a bit of a lift as they look to preserve their place in the top flight.

United fans will also then hope the experience can see James return to Old Trafford a better player next season.

The Daily Star add that Leeds, Burnley and Brighton are also interested in signing the former Swansea City wide-man.