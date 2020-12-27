The January transfer window could see a number of huge moves negotiated, with a view to completion – for free – in the summer.

It seems incredible that some clubs are allowing their biggest stars to get to within six months of their contracts finishing without having a new deal put in place.

Does this mean that, in fact, it’s a nod by the clubs to say that the player(s) are surplus to requirements?

Lionel Messi, and a potential switch to Manchester City would appear to be one of the biggest stories of the winter window, although it’s expected that the player won’t make a decision until it’s known who the new Barcelona president is.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, is another elite-level exponent who could look to move on in order to secure one last big pay day.

The Daily Mail cite Paris Saint-Germain as a possible destination for the Spaniard.

David Alaba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay , Luka Modric and Julian Draxler are also amongst a host of household names that could be wearing the shirts of another club when the first whistle blows for the start of the 2021/22 season.