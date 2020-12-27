Neymar slammed as he plans 500-person party over five-day period in Brazil in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

According to AS via Ancelmo Gomis’ latest column for Brazilian outlet O Globo, Paris Saint-Germain Neymar has been slammed for hosting mammoth parties over the Christmas period.

Neymar, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury after a nasty challenge from Lyon’s Thiago Mendes, is expected to host no less than 500 people over a five-day period leading to New Year’s Day.

It’s reported that the festive celebrations will not be taking place inside his stunning home in Mangaratiba, which is located in Rio de Janeiro in his homeland.

Instead, the events will be taking place in an underground disco structure inspired by the disco areas he enjoyed during his time at Barcelona.

It’s added that mobile phones will be banned for all guests by Neymar, which will stop any activities from inside being leaked to the outside world.

Neymar has always been known as a party animal of sorts – with celebrations often taking place around his playing schedule, causing controversy – but this is on another level completely.

It seems despicable that the superstar will be hosting lavish, large scale celebrations whilst the world has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic – with Brazil one of the nation’s that have suffered most.