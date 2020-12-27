“He’s been affected by problems” – Liverpool target’s manager speaks out as Reds prepare move

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken out on the situation surrounding Adama Traore, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Adama is one of the most electric wide-men in the world. He emerged as somewhat of the neutral’s darling with his superb performances for Wolves in the second-half of the previous campaign.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, he has emerged as a target for Liverpool, who could make a move to sign the 24-year-old.

It’s not inconceivable to think Adama could depart Wolves, either. He’s been in and out of the Wolves side of late, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo has now provided insight into why that is.

Nuno is quoted by the Mirror saying:

“My admiration for Adama is obvious. As a player, he is unique.”

“He is fantastic and talented but unfortunately, he’s been affected by problems, both in matches and during training.”

“Since he returned from his national team, he has not been totally confident in training. He’s had a knock on his foot.”

“But he has shown a commitment to overcome the pain he feels and I’m immensely proud of him.”

Liverpool, or any other potential suitors, would be right to be wary about Adama’s ongoing injury problems. He’d not come cheap, and for the price you would pay you’d hope to have a player who could stay fit.

The Reds could be the perfect destination for Adama to rediscover his form, though, under Santo he has a manager who clearly thinks very highly of him. Perhaps it wouldn’t be so wise to depart just yet.