In a few days time the January transfer window will open for business, and in order for Man United and other teams to push on in the second half of the campaign, a signing or two wouldn’t go amiss.

Rather than going for big names just for the sake of it, and trying to shoe horn them into a system that doesn’t really work, clubs would be well advised to cherry pick the best available talent for positions where they are needed.

From Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s point of view, getting the deal for Amad Diallo over the line has to be a priority.

The 18-year-old is expected to join in a £19m deal according to talkSPORT, with the official Man United website stating in October that the player would join ‘at a later date,’ and Atalanta’s Papu Gomez, who has seen the meteoric rise of the youngster at the Italian outfit, is under no illusions as to what the Red Devils will be getting.

“He’s a future star, trust me,” he is quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“During our training, he seems like [Lionel] Messi! You can’t stop him.”

Given that he’s only played five times for Atalanta’s first-team, it remains to be seen whether the Norwegian will throw him straight into the firing line, or whether he’s one for the future.