Menu

“We got what we deserved” – Liverpool star keeps it real after Liverpool drop points vs West Brom

Liverpool FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson kept it real after the full-time whistle blew at the end of the Reds’ clash with West Brom this evening, which resulted in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Robertson’s effectiveness down the left-hand-side of Liverpool’s attack has oftentimes made the difference for the Reds in recent seasons, but even he couldn’t help break down a sturdy Sam Allardyce side.

With Semi Ajayi finding the back of the net for the visitors late-on, Liverpool’s winning run at Anfield was halted and the Reds failed to break clear of the chasing pack in pursuit of the Premier League title.

MORE: Video: Sam Johnstone denies Firmino a certain winning goal for Liverpool vs West Brom with amazing late save

It was a flat performance from Liverpool, in truth, and they can’t really complain about the result, even considering the manner in which it came about. Robertson appears to acknowledge that.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tanguy Ndombele continues his Spurs rejuvenation with the opener after 57 seconds vs Wolves
Video: Sam Johnstone denies Firmino a certain winning goal for Liverpool vs West Brom with amazing late save
Liverpool defensive weakness exposed for the world to see during West Brom stalemate

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Robertson admitted that Liverpool got what they deserved, in a very frank interview from the full-back. This is what you call taking responsibility…

More Stories Andy Robertson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.