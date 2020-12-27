Offer made: Liverpool star has contract proposal on the table as Fabrizio Romano gives update

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Liverpool’s efforts to convince Gini Wijnaldum to extend his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

Wijnaldum has been a key figure in all of Liverpool’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp, but his continuation as a Liverpool player has been in doubt, such is the fragile nature of his contract situation.

The Dutchman will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested party come the opening of the January transfer window, which is in just a few days time, before joining them on a Bosman.

Staying at Liverpool is not yet out of the question, though. Fabrizio Romano confirms that Wijnaldum has a contract offer on the table from the Premier League champions, but is yet to make up his mind.

Liverpool made a new contract offer to Wijnaldum few weeks ago. The proposal has not been accepted yet. Gini wants to reflect. And to pay rispect to the club, he will give priority and communicate his decision to #LFC before negotiating with other clubs as a free agent. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

There’s not a better club in the world right now that Wijnaldum could be playing at, but if he sees his future elsewhere, then there’s little that Liverpool and Klopp can do to convince him to stay.

All they can do is hope that he makes what would be, at least from their perspective, the right decision and opt to extend his contract with Liverpool.