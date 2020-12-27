At the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah received more player of the century votes than Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi is widely considered one of the best players ever to grace and the game – and that’s by those who don’t think he’s the GOAT outright.

While his performance level may have dropped below his usual standard, it’s been by no amount that would threaten to undo all of what he achieved prior.

Those voting in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards appear to have had their opinions swayed by current form, though.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was voted as their ‘Player of the century 2001-2020’, it was Mohamed Salah with a 25% share of the vote who came in at second, with Messi only getting 20% of the votes.

It wouldn’t be wrong to suggest that Salah has been aided by the fact many of the voters were presumably based in the Far East, but even so, this is a little bit laughable, isn’t it?