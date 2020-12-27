Menu

“Saving our title race” – These Man United fans praise huge performance from former player to deny Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The biggest teams have such extensive youth systems that most players seem to have some kind of association with them these days, but Sam Johnstone’s story with Man United did last for almost ten years.

The West Brom goalkeeper spent his youth years and seven professional years on the books at Old Trafford without ever getting to play, but he did demonstrate during seven loan spells that he was good enough for the top level.

Obviously he had to move on to save his career and actually establish himself somewhere, so it’s pleasing to see that he’s become a key player for West Brom in the last couple of years.

He’s had his ups and downs but he did take a lot of praise for his performance against Man City earlier in the month, and he’s earned the affections of the Man United fans after a wonderful save in the final minutes to deny Liverpool tonight.

READ MORE: Video: Sam Johnstone denies Firmino a certain winning goal for Liverpool vs West Brom with amazing late save

There’s nothing like a bit of overreaction and love for a former player when they finally do something to help your club, so it’s interesting to see that a few fans are thanking Johnstone for keeping Man United’s title ambitions alive:

United do need to be considered as challengers because of their position in the table, but you still get the feeling that they’ll let themselves down in some supposedly “easy” games and eventually tail off.

They do have plenty of former youth players floating about the Premier League so there’s the potential for a few more to frustrate Liverpool over the next few months, and they’ll probably need it.

More Stories Sam Johnstone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.