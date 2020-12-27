Serious injury problems mount for Liverpool as another key player feared to be out for the long-term

Liverpool have had some truly rotten luck with injuries to their central defenders this year, but it looks like they could have to face the second half of the season without any of their senior centre-backs.

There was plenty of concern when Joel Matip was forced off against West Brom this evening, and it sounds like he’s going to be yet another long-term injury absence for Jurgen Klopp:

Another one added to the lengthy list…? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2020

He’ll join Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the injury list so it does mean that all of Liverpool’s senior options will be out, although you could argue that Fabinho looks like a natural centre-back so he will need to be relied upon heavily.

It means they are left with a combination of Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg as the other options to play in the centre of defence – they are clearly talented players but it’s a huge ask to play a key role in a title challenge at this point in their careers.

It might take a few days for the extent of the injury to come to light, but you have to think they’ll need to do something in the January market.