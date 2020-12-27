Menu

Chelsea stat suggests questions need to be asked of Frank Lampard

Chelsea FC
A stat shared by football journalist Daniel Storey on Twitter suggests that questions need to start being asked of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard has steered clear of criticism for much of his Chelsea tenure to date, with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who actually finished ahead of Lampard last term, being continually peppered in the press.

Is it evidence of the preferential treatment being given to English managers? Is that such a bad thing considering how few of them there are in the top flight? Whatever your opinion on the matter, the fact is that Chelsea are not doing well enough at current.

MORE: Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea youngster will make rare Premier League start vs Aston Villa

This stat shared by Daniel Storey on Twitter proves that fact.

The asterisk there is that Chelsea had no permanent manager in the 2015/16 campaign, with Jose Mourinho being sacked and interim boss Guus Hiddink steering them to a tenth-place finish.

The point stands, though. No permanently employed Chelsea manager has finished with a lower points tally than Chelsea are on track for this term since 1997.

Next up for Chelsea – Aston Villa and Manchester City. Best of luck, Frank.

