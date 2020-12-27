A much-needed 3-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea will have done wonders for the confidence of Arsenal players, not to mention taken the heat off of Mikel Arteta and pile the pressure on Frank Lampard.

The Gunners were well worthy of the three points, taking the game to the Blues for the most part, and restricting the visitors to the Emirates Stadium to the odd half-chance.

Arteta has been crying out for a performance such as the one his team produced on Saturday, and what makes it all the more notable is that it was achieved without the creative influence of Mesut Ozil.

The midfielder has been frozen out by the Spaniard since the start of the season, and doesn’t look likely to return anytime soon, however, as inews indicate, he could shortly be on the move in any event.

The outlet note that Ozil is exploring all options, including those from Italy, Qatar, Germany and Turkey.

However, a switch to MLS hasn’t been ruled out, and intriguingly, his coffee franchise, 39 Steps, is about to open at DC United according to inews, hinting that a move to America is potentially on the cards.