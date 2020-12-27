Video: Ben Johnson scores first goal for West Ham with tidy finish vs Brighton after skilful Andriy Yarmolenko wing-play

West Ham were briefly back on level terms with Brighton this afternoon after a homemade equaliser in the 59th minute.
Andriy Yarmolenko dazzled Solly March on the right-wing with some silky stepovers before floating a dangerous cross into the box.
Manuel Lanzini’s attempt at a header was ruffled, but the ball spilled around the goal, the attacking midfielder won the scramble and laid it off to Johnson.
The 20-year-old, who was awarded a rare start today, slotted the ball into the net with a fine first-time finish.
Goal – JOHNSON
Assist – LANZINI
West Ham 1-1 Brighton (60 mins) pic.twitter.com/6bsxcY9Liu
Pictures from RMC Sport.
This is undoubtedly a special moment for Johnson and his family, with the ace having started his football journey when he joined the east London outfit’s academy at the age of seven.