Video: Ben Johnson scores first goal for West Ham with tidy finish vs Brighton after skilful Andriy Yarmolenko wing-play

West Ham were briefly back on level terms with Brighton this afternoon after a homemade equaliser in the 59th minute.

Andriy Yarmolenko dazzled Solly March on the right-wing with some silky stepovers before floating a dangerous cross into the box.

Manuel Lanzini’s attempt at a header was ruffled, but the ball spilled around the goal, the attacking midfielder won the scramble and laid it off to Johnson.

The 20-year-old, who was awarded a rare start today, slotted the ball into the net with a fine first-time finish.

Goal – JOHNSON

Assist – LANZINI West Ham 1-1 Brighton (60 mins) pic.twitter.com/6bsxcY9Liu — goles (@laligaspain99) December 27, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

This is undoubtedly a special moment for Johnson and his family, with the ace having started his football journey when he joined the east London outfit’s academy at the age of seven.