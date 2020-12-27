Video: Furious Jurgen Klopp receives yellow card after heated outburst towards officials during Liverpool draw vs West Brom

In the second-half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against West Brom this evening, Jurgen Klopp was punished for a heated outburst towards the match officials.

Klopp was left fuming after a foul went against Liverpool, with the Reds manager shouting viciously towards referee Kevin Friend.

The German also waved his arms around and gave the officials quite the death stare so it was hardly a surprise to see Klopp booked for the incident.

With Klopp’s actions in mind, should the Liverpool boss actually have been sent off for this or was a yellow card fair and just?

This clown gets away with murder #LIVWBA #Klopp yellow card for the clown pic.twitter.com/bljpRq8sBm — mylittledoggie (@mywifeboobs) December 27, 2020

Jurgen Klopp is FUMING with the referee after a foul is given against Liverpool ? He was shown a yellow card for his complaints ?#LIVWBA pic.twitter.com/AHenjJtqkT — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

Pictures from the Premier League.

Klopp often causes some controversy on the sidelines, it seemed like the officials had enough of his antics today.