Video: Hilarious handball from Man United star Eric Bailly vs Leicester in equally scary and priceless moment vs Leicester

Manchester United fans would’ve been left with their jaws dropped after a hilarious moment involving Eric Bailly in Saturday afternoon’s draw against Leicester.

In a comedic moment that really wasn’t the defender’s fault, Fred hammered the ball into Bailly’s arm with a dangerous attempt at a back pass – whilst Bailly was signalling for the ball to go out wide.

David de Gea looked like he’d seen a ghost as the ball could’ve spilled into the path of the prolific Jamie Vardy, but fortunately Mike Dean rightfully blew the whistle for handball.

This blunder really wasn’t down to Bailly, the centre-back just seems to attract equally hilarious and scary incidents like this.

All of us (myself included) laughed at Bailly handballing this but what kind of a pass was that from Fred? De Gea would have been in all sorts of trouble with that attempted back pass. pic.twitter.com/B7DgHSWBrB — Cantona’s Collar ?? (@CantonaCollars) December 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Barring this, Bailly experienced a pretty solid game, it looks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a much-needed extra option to call on at centre-back after the injury-prone Ivorian’s return.