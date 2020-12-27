Video: Pablo Mari immediately hugs Bernd Leno after penalty stop saves defender from despair after foul vs Chelsea

In the 89th minute of Saturday’s high-profile Premier League clash between rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues were awarded a penalty and thus a late chance to mount a shock comeback.

Pablo Mari hacked down Mason Mount on his first top-flight appearance for the Gunners this season, handing Frank Lampard’s side a perfect chance to cut the deficit to just one with a few minutes left.

Specialist Jorginho has now found himself in one of the most difficult runs of his career when it comes to his famed penalties, as his hop-skipping technique was foiled by Bernd Leno.

The Arsenal stopper got a hand to the ball and then dived on it, Mari was of course delighted to be spared some embarrassment and he showed it by immediately hugging Leno.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Leno really lifted a weight off of Mari’s shoulders on Saturday night.