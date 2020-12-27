Menu

Video: Sadio Mane shows brilliant chest control to score for Liverpool vs West Brom after fine Joel Matip pass

In the 11th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie against West Brom, the Reds took an early lead against the relegation candidates after some beautiful play.

Joel Matip was left in acres of space 50 yards out and broke the Baggies’ two banks of four with a wonderful pass into Mane.

Mane controlled the ball expertly with his chest, whilst simultaneously turning away from Semi Ajayi before poking the ball into the back of the net on the half-volley.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed utter domination over the Albion so far, it’s hard to see how Sam Allardyce’s side can find a way back into the game.

