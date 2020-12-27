Video: Sadio Mane shows brilliant chest control to score for Liverpool vs West Brom after fine Joel Matip pass

In the 11th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie against West Brom, the Reds took an early lead against the relegation candidates after some beautiful play.

Joel Matip was left in acres of space 50 yards out and broke the Baggies’ two banks of four with a wonderful pass into Mane.

Mane controlled the ball expertly with his chest, whilst simultaneously turning away from Semi Ajayi before poking the ball into the back of the net on the half-volley.

Well, that didn’t take long! It’s razor sharp from Mane as Liverpool take the lead! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVWBA here: https://t.co/bnsVAU86QK ? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/NP3bMSzcMn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed utter domination over the Albion so far, it’s hard to see how Sam Allardyce’s side can find a way back into the game.