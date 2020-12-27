Video: Sam Johnstone denies Firmino a certain winning goal for Liverpool vs West Brom with amazing late save

In the 88th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against West Brom, it looked as though Liverpool had bagged a late winner that would’ve cancelled out Semi Ajayi’s shock equaliser.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rolled the ball to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the returning midfielder floated a dangerous cross towards the far post.

Roberto Firmino was left completely unmarked and steered a header that looked destined to hit the back of the net, but Sam Johnstone managed to creep down and fingertip the ball out for a corner.

Pictures from the Premier League.

Johnstone has been amazing for the Baggies this season, he’s consistently stringing together big saves for the Midlands outfit – they’d be much worser off if it wasn’t for him.