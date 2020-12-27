Video: Semi Ajayi dominates Fabinho in the air to score towering header for West Brom vs Liverpool

In the 81st minute of West Brom’s Premier League tie against Liverpool, the Baggies bagged a shock equaliser against the reigning top-flight champions.

Matheus Pereira received the ball back off Romaine Sawyers from a short corner in the 81st minute of the tie, before the Brazilian playmaker floated a dangerous ball into the box.

Semi Ajayi climbed over Fabinho to steer the ball towards the goal, the ball rattled against the post before it bundled into the back of the net.

West Brom get a well deserved equaliser from Ajayi’s header! Will there be a winner before full-time? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/EntJISRbfx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

The Baggies have always had a solid set-piece threat, but the appointment of Sam Allardyce could well see this become a big source of the side’s goals this season.