Menu

Video: Semi Ajayi dominates Fabinho in the air to score towering header for West Brom vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

In the 81st minute of West Brom’s Premier League tie against Liverpool, the Baggies bagged a shock equaliser against the reigning top-flight champions.

Matheus Pereira received the ball back off Romaine Sawyers from a short corner in the 81st minute of the tie, before the Brazilian playmaker floated a dangerous ball into the box.

Semi Ajayi climbed over Fabinho to steer the ball towards the goal, the ball rattled against the post before it bundled into the back of the net.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Offer made: Liverpool star has contract proposal on the table as Fabrizio Romano gives update
Video: Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo locked out of stadium before big Spurs clash
Video: Timo Werner’s AWFUL first-touch sequence vs Arsenal suggests Chelsea wasted £45M

The Baggies have always had a solid set-piece threat, but the appointment of Sam Allardyce could well see this become a big source of the side’s goals this season.

More Stories Matheus Pereira romaine sawyers semi ajayi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.