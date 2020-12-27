Video: ‘Shut up man’ – This fan noticed Tammy Abraham’s apparent reaction to Bukayo Saka whilst discussing extraordinary goal that buried Chelsea vs Arsenal as Ainsley Maitland-Niles also teases star

One eagle-eyed Arsenal fan appeared to notice Tammy Abraham’s hilarious reaction to Bukayo Saka claiming he meant to score that extraordinary goal that buried Chelsea vs the Gunners yesterday.

With the players walking off after Mikel Arteta inspired his side to a shock 3-1 victory over their rivals, Ainsley Maitland-Niles discussed Saka’s goal with the man himself.

Maitland-Niles, Arsenal’s versatile academy graduate, appeared to be teasing Saka over whether he meant to hit the back of the net with his cross-cum-shot before Abraham joined the conversation.

As the Daily Star report, the Chelsea striker – who scored the consolation goal for the Blues – appeared to turn to Saka and exclaim “You didn’t mean it, shut up man.”

Abraham was left shaking his head in disbelief when Saka seemed to stick to his original story, before Maitland-Niles burst into a fit of laughter and hugged the starlet.

AMN said don’t worry fam he’s upset ? https://t.co/Ewnjs1Vyvj — Frimpon (@FrimponOnline) December 26, 2020

Saka: “saw him off his line” Tammy Abraham : “You didn’t mean it, shut up man” Olopa ewo lepe ??#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/dCemZ5vu6r — MOLATsportgist ™?? (@Molatsportgist) December 26, 2020

Saka took to social media after the mammoth win to declare that the strike was intentional, adding that the moment of magic came after he spotted Edouard Mendy off his line.

Maybe it’s time for the powers at be – with all their camera angles and insight – to finally get to the bottom of this moment that left Arsenal legend Ian Wright literally in tears.

Saka didn’t appear to be looking towards the goal when he first struck the ball – and even when it initially soared towards it – so it’s pretty hard to believe that this was intentional – or perhaps that was all part of the ruse.