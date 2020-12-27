Video: Spurs can’t hold on against Wolves as Saiss punishes them with a late equaliser

This had the look of a traditional Jose Mourinho performance where his team would defend a tight lead, but Wolves have been threatening to break through and it’s finally come late in the game.

It’s hard to tell if this is just a brilliant run from Saiss to get his head on the corner of if Spurs should be doing better, but it’s a brilliant header to earn Wolves a point:

Wolves’ late pressure has paid off as they level the score 1-1. All to play for in the closing minutes! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from RMC Sport

You can blame the player who loses Saiss due to his movement while Harry Kane is just a moment too late to meet it at the front post, but Wolves will feel it’s the least they deserve.