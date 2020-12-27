Menu

Video: Tanguy Ndombele continues his Spurs rejuvenation with the opener after 57 seconds vs Wolves

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Spurs are perfectly set up to counter attack and hold on to an early lead if they get one, so this really is the perfect start for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Wolves also love to counter attack so there was a danger of both sides cancelling each other out, but they will need to come out and play after Tanguy Ndombele scored in the opening minute tonight:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s amazing to think that Ndombele appeared to be on his way out when Mourinho first took over at the club, but he’s becoming a key part of the team this season and scoring goals will only strengthen his position.

