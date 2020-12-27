Menu

Video: Tomas Soucek scores with trademark bullet header to equalise for West Ham vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham FC
West Ham have managed to find another equaliser against Brighton this afternoon, this time Tomas Soucek is the man to thank for the Hammers taking away a share of the spoils.

Aaron Cresswell whipped a dangerous corner in from the left side, the ball appeared to bundle over Lewis Dunk – the man who made it 2-1 to Brighton – before being met by Soucek.

Soucek was positioned to steer the ball into the back of the net with a bullet header.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

This is Soucek’s fourth goal of the season from midfield, with the Czech Republic ace becoming quite the aerial threat in the Premier League.

