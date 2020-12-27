Liverpool defensive weakness exposed for the world to see during West Brom stalemate

A weakness in Liverpool’s defence was exposed as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom at Anfield this afternoon.

The Baggies, now managed by veteran relegation-battler Sam Allardyce, put numbers behind the ball throughout today’s contest in order to limit Liverpool’s opportunities.

West Brom’s game-plan was clearly to stay in the game as long as possible in order to give themselves a fighting chance of getting a result. You have to say, they executed it perfectly.

It’ll be of great frustration for Jurgen Klopp, though, who has seen his team drop two points in a highly winnable game. The manner in which it came about, too, may be a concern.

While you could hardly say Liverpool have struggled defensively in the absence of Virgil Van Dijk, their is one area in which they have been left short – aerially.

That was exposed for the world to see this evening as Semi Ajayi headed into the back of Alisson’s net, with the West Brom defender bullying Fabinho in the act of winning the header.

This is a clear weakness without Van Dijk and natural alternative centre-back options. You wonder if other teams will look to exploit this in the games that lie ahead…