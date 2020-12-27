Menu

Liverpool defensive weakness exposed for the world to see during West Brom stalemate

Liverpool FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

A weakness in Liverpool’s defence was exposed as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom at Anfield this afternoon.

The Baggies, now managed by veteran relegation-battler Sam Allardyce, put numbers behind the ball throughout today’s contest in order to limit Liverpool’s opportunities.

West Brom’s game-plan was clearly to stay in the game as long as possible in order to give themselves a fighting chance of getting a result. You have to say, they executed it perfectly.

MORE: Video: Semi Ajayi dominates Fabinho in the air to score towering header for West Brom vs Liverpool

It’ll be of great frustration for Jurgen Klopp, though, who has seen his team drop two points in a highly winnable game. The manner in which it came about, too, may be a concern.

While you could hardly say Liverpool have struggled defensively in the absence of Virgil Van Dijk, their is one area in which they have been left short – aerially.

That was exposed for the world to see this evening as Semi Ajayi headed into the back of Alisson’s net, with the West Brom defender bullying Fabinho in the act of winning the header.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tanguy Ndombele continues his Spurs rejuvenation with the opener after 57 seconds vs Wolves
Video: Sam Johnstone denies Firmino a certain winning goal for Liverpool vs West Brom with amazing late save
Video: Furious Jurgen Klopp receives yellow card after heated outburst towards officials during Liverpool draw vs West Brom

This is a clear weakness without Van Dijk and natural alternative centre-back options. You wonder if other teams will look to exploit this in the games that lie ahead…

More Stories Fabinho semi ajayi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.