Video: Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo locked out of stadium before big Spurs clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered an embarrassing moment in the final buildup before their clash with Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo was left locked out of the side’s Molineux Stadium, the Portuguese gaffer was left confused after his card didn’t grant him access to the ground.

Nuno rattled the door handle before trying his card on the reader again to no avail.

Bad news for Wolves’ Nuno Espírito Santo has been locked out of the building? pic.twitter.com/71UfcDLwRX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Wolves might want to check the gaffer’s access card beforehand from now on.