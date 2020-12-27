Menu

Midfielder flying from England to Spain ahead of completion of Villarreal transfer

Watford FC
Posted by

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is on the verge of joining Villarreal after an agreement was reached over personal terms, according to RMC Sport.

Capoue has had a lengthy and impressive career in England, with Tottenham and Watford respectively. It looks as though that chapter of his career is set to close, with the 32-year-old set to sign for Villarreal.

MORE: All the latest transfer news with the January window just days away

That’s what RMC Sport, via reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi. It’s claimed that Capoue has already agreed terms with Villarreal, with the Spanish outfit in the process of signing and sealing the deal with Watford.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tomas Soucek scores with trademark bullet header to equalise for West Ham vs Brighton
Video: Lewis Dunk pokes Brighton ahead at West Ham – with VAR ruling a hint of handball is not enough
Video: Ben Johnson scores first goal for West Ham with tidy finish vs Brighton after skilful Andriy Yarmolenko wing-play

Capoue will pen a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Spanish side, and as per RMC Sport, will be arriving in the country within the next few hours.

Villarreal sit fourth in La Liga, two points ahead of Barcelona. They’re managed by Unai Emery, formerly of Arsenal of course. It remains to be seen if Watford will re-invest the cash in the winter market.

More Stories Etienne Capoue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.