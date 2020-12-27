Menu

Frank Lampard has 18 months left on Chelsea contract – and club could hesitate over extension

Chelsea FC
If Frank Lampard is unable to get the best out of this Chelsea squad, he could find himself without an extension to his contract, according to Goal.

Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat to out of form Arsenal at the Emirates yesterday evening, a third defeat in four Premier League games – a run of real concern.

MORE: Chelsea stat suggests questions need to be asked of Frank Lampard

Lampard joined Chelsea with no real managerial credentials, all due respect, which naturally prompts further questions to be asked in times like this.

According to Goal, Chelsea could find themselves in a position where they are asking them.

Their report by Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella claims that Chelsea could hesitate over extending Lampard’s contract, which has 18 months left to run, if they don’t feel as though he’s returning value for money.

As Goal report, £220M was invested into the Chelsea squad over the summer transfer window, expenditure which is not being justified at current. It’s claimed that could determine whether or not Lampard’s contract is extended.

