Menu

Granit Xhaka does something no Arsenal player has managed for 16 years with superb strike vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka scored a superb free-kick against Chelsea in yesterday’s Boxing Day victory.

The Switzerland international’s well-taken long-range effort helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Chelsea, and it also gave the Gunners their first free-kick goal against the Blues in 16 years.

MORE: Arsenal consider pursuing transfer of Borussia Dortmund attacker

See below as Opta Joe tweet that Xhaka’s free-kick goal was Arsenal’s first against Chelsea since Thierry Henry scored from a set piece in a game back in 2004…

It’s always a useful option for a club to have, and for all Xhaka’s flaws, he can strike a ball very well from long range.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona to shelve plans to sign Depay in January for a very surprising reason
The opening of a new coffee shop franchise hints at Arsenal star’s next destination
Liverpool could change transfer plans after major development on £22m-rated star

The 28-year-old has had his problems throughout his four years at the Emirates Stadium, but he has tended to put in some strong big-game performances.

Xhaka might not be perfect, but he often redeems himself with some quality goals against the big sides, and this came at the perfect time for Arsenal as they badly needed a big-game victory to lift the mood in their squad.

More Stories Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.