When you’re one of the best footballers of all time, particularly in the social media age, there’s always going to be more than a hint of jealousy towards you.

If you’re Cristiano Ronaldo, and you don’t mind telling the world how good you are, then the jealousy and resentment are magnified.

The narrative that you have to be an awful person, to put it politely, is one that’s often perpetuated.

However, the Portuguese does have his admirers in football, as much for his demeanour as his footballing talent.

“From the outside, you often only see the person who posts pictures of his yacht,” RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann said to Bild, cited by The Sun.

“But what Sami Khedira told me about Ronaldo’s professional approach to work, for example, is impressive.

“He has to be an incredible training animal, the first to come, the last to leave. He is also a very warm guy. That mix is ??extremely exciting.”

More Stories / Latest News Man City won’t have to forfeit Carabao Cup semi-final despite Covid-19 outbreak Video: Mendy hilariously wipes out his own Chelsea player in an attempt to play the ball “Your time is up” – These Chelsea fans have a message for Frank Lampard after failure to win against Aston Villa

It’s clear that Ronaldo does have more than enough money to be able to afford the very best of everything, and the fact that he often does splash out shouldn’t really be anyone’s concern.

You speak as you find and treat others how you yourself wish to be treated. Nagelsmann is one of many that can look past the facade and sometimes aloof public persona.