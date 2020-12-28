Arsenal are willing to subsidise Mesut Ozil’s wages to allow him to join Euro giants on loan

Mikel Arteta is going to face relentless calls to reinstate Mesut Ozil to Arsenal’s Premier League squad as soon as the registration window opens, so it might be wise to get him out of the club to shut them down before it becomes more of a problem.

If there’s any manager in world football who would appreciate an elegant playmaker then it would be Andrea Pirlo, so Arsenal fans will be interested to see that Tuttosport have linked him with a January loan move to Juve.

It’s suggested that it would be a six month loan deal where Arsenal would also take a financial hit by subsidising his £350k per week wages, with some suggestions that both sides would cover half of his wage.

On one hand it would be brilliant to see him play regularly again and he could play a key role for Juventus as they look for Serie A and Champions League glory, but it would’ve been exciting to see him play for Arsenal again.

You could argue that Arteta is in the ultimate lose-lose situation with Ozil if he does stay so this might be the best option for him, especially when you consider the pressure that he’s under.

If Ozil returns to the team and plays poorly then Arteta comes under more pressure for caving to public opinion when it was the wrong call, while he’ll also receive intense criticism if Ozil managed to spark some life into Arsenal because he was left out of the squad previously.

A move in January looks like the best and most likely option for all parties, so hopefully it does happen and he gets to play some regular football again.