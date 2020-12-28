German publication Fussball Transfers have validated suggestions that Arsenal could make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt.

Arsenal are in need of reinforcements when the January transfer window if they want to have any hope of saving their season.

Despite the victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day, Gunners fans won’t be fooled, their squad is not currently good enough to compete for a European spot.

Fussball Transfers claim that they can confirm speculation in England that Julian Brandt is being tracked by Arsenal – and Dortmund could be keen to sell up.

The report claims that, should Dortmund receive a sizeable offer for Brandt, they could be tempted to cash-in.

Brandt has been out of form of late, which perhaps isn’t the best of news from an Arsenal perspective, but does give them hope of convincing Dortmund to sell.

Whether they’ll be prepared to do so in the January window remains to be seen.