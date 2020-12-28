Arsenal identify Premier League speedster as potential replacement for Barcelona target

Arsenal have reportedly lined up Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, with Barcelona interested in re-signing La Masia academy graduate Hector Bellerin.

That’s according to the Mirror, who believe that Arsenal, along with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, have their eye on Lamptey, who has been one of the stars of the Premier League campaign to date.

Lamptey made an impressive substitute cameo against Arsenal for Chelsea last campaign, but the limited game-time he was getting under Frank Lampard was clearly not enough to satisfy him.

As a result, he departed, with Brighton being the side lucky enough to inherit him. The rest is history, with Lamptey exceeding expectations and now being tracked by the big boys.

As per the Mirror, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to bring Bellerin to the Camp Nou. In the event he was to leave, the report claims Arsenal could target Lamptey.

As was proven during the victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day, Arsenal have plenty of promising, young talent in their squad as it is. Lamptey would be another worthwhile addition to that pool.