Atletico Madrid have already identified number one transfer target to replace Diego Costa

Arkadiusz Milik is Atletico Madrid’s number one choice to replace Diego Costa, who has requested that his contract be terminated, according to AS.

As reported by AS, Costa’s time as an Atletico player is coming to an end. Even with Luis Suarez signing for the club over the summer transfer window, Diego Simeone still needs options in attack. As a result, should Costa depart in January, he will need to be replaced in due course.

AS believe that Arkadiusz Milik is top of the list of targets. Milik has netted 38 goals in 93 Serie A games since signing for Napoli from Ajax. The belief is, as per the report, that Napoli would be prepared to sell if €10M was put on the table, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Atletico go through strikers quicker than horse through hay, so it’s hardly a surprise that they find themselves in the market for another. Whether Milik will be the man they acquire, and whether it will prove to be a worthwhile acquisition, remains to be seen.