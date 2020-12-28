Blow for Arsenal as they confirm star will miss at least two games following positive Covid-19 test

We’ve seen today that Covid-19 has spread to Man City and caused a fixture to be postponed, but they aren’t the only Premier League side who are struggling with the virus just now.

There were positive signs for Arsenal in their win over Chelsea so they would be hoping to keep the entire squad together to continue that momentum, but they’ve just confirmed that Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes has tested positive for Covid-19.

It’s suggested that he’s in isolation and the club are supporting him so hopefully he’s feeling okay despite the diagnosis, but it’s confirmed that he’s set to miss at least two games as a result.

There is some mixed news here as it looked like there were fears that David Luiz and Willian had also contracted the virus which was keeping them out, but it appears to be something different with Arsenal confirming that they are set to link up with the team for training soon.