Chelsea hoping to offload two fringe players in January with Declan Rice cash required

Chelsea will look to cash-in on Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman in January, as the club look to raise funds to sign Declan Rice, report The Athletic.

The Blues have suffered a wobble of late, having been defeated three times in their last four Premier League games. The performance, and subsequent defeat, against Arsenal on Boxing Day was particularly worrying.

It would be no surprise to see Chelsea do business in the January transfer window in hope of reinforcing Frank Lampard’s squad. Of course, signing players in the winter always poses challenges, but money talks for selling clubs.

The Athletic report that Declan Rice is on Chelsea’s wish-list, with Jorginho previously being considered as a player who could be sold in order to raise the necessary cash to fund the move for the Hammers midfielder.

However, the belief within Chelsea now is that nobody will be keen on meeting their valuation of of the Italy international, with as per The Athletic, is in the region of £50M.

The report does claim, however, that outcasts Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman will be offloaded, or rather Chelsea will attempt to get rid, in an attempt to free up wages and raise funds.

Chelsea are not going to receive Declan Rice kind of funds in exchange for two fringe players, but it’s not a bad start.