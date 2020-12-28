Chelsea bit part man set to push for transfer – with MLS move a possibility

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to push for a move away from the club, with a transfer to the MLS likely for the veteran, according to The Athletic.

Heading into the season, Caballero was second-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge. However, a flurry of errors from Kepa Arrizabalaga at the start of the campaign forced Frank Lampard into the market to acquire Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

As a result, Caballero has been pushed even further down the pecking order. So much so, in fact, that it seems unlikely he’d make a single appearance between now and the end of the season if he were to stick around. Third choice goalkeepers don’t often tend to feature.

The Athletic believe that Caballero, though 39-years-old, is not content with being on the peripheral at Chelsea. It’s claimed that the Argentine will look to leave the club, with a transfer to the MLS potentially on the horizon.

It is noted that, if Caballero were to leave, Arrizabalaga wouldn’t be able to, which would surely dent his chances of winning his Spain starting spot back off of the resurging David De Gea.

With Caballero likely to walk out the door in January, or so The Athletic believe, could we actually see Petr Cech in a Chelsea shirt before the end of the season? Probably not, but it’d be great nonetheless.