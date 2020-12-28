Menu

Diego Costa absent from Atletico training as history repeats itself after similar antics at Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

According to ESPN’s David Cartlidge, Diego Costa has skipped Atletico Madrid training as he looks to force his way out of the club.

Costa ruffled feathers before exiting Chelsea, so it’s no surprise to see him causing trouble at the Wanda Metropolitano, even if he does owe Diego Simeone a great deal of credit for turning him into the player he is today.

MORE: Diego Costa looks set to leave Atletico Madrid after contract termination request

As David Cartlidge reports, Costa wants out of Atletico in January, with his contract expiring in the summer. Early termination appears to be his intention. Whether Atletico will agree to that remains to be seen.

Costa may be looking to force the issue, though, in a similar way that he did while at Chelsea – as the Telegraph reported at the time, with the striker going AWOL and refusing to return to Cobham.

More Stories / Latest News
Diego Costa looks set to leave Atletico Madrid after contract termination request
Arsenal keen on Borussia Dortmund attacker – with German outfit tempted to sell
Video: NBA star erupts in celebration in post-game interview while discussing Arsenal victory over Chelsea

Cartlidge reports that Costa was not present at Atletico training on Monday morning, which appears to be linked with his intention to leave the club. A leopard never changes their spots, as they say…

More Stories Diego Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.