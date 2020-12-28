Diego Costa looks set to leave Atletico Madrid after contract termination request

Diego Costa has requested to terminate his contract with Atletico Madrid, citing personal reasons, according to Marca.

Costa was a prominent figure at Atletico during his first spell at the club, but having returned from Chelsea, he has been unable to reach the standards he set for himself previously.

While it would have been no surprise to see Costa depart the Wanda Metropolitano at the season’s end, it looks as though he would prefer a prompt exit from the club.

Marca report that Costa has requested the termination of his contract in January. This is due to unspecified personal reasons that Costa would hope to resolve post-departure.

The report claims that Atletico would likely look to replace Costa in the January transfer window, were he to go ahead and terminate the remainder of his contract.

Whether it be within days, weeks or months, Costa departing Atletico now looks like a foregone conclusion.