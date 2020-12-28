When Diego Costa wants to leave a club, the tried and tested method of not turning up for training generally seems to work – eventually.

The player tried to leave Chelsea for an age before they caved in and let him go, and now the striker, though apparently ‘absent with the club’s permission’ according to ESPN and cited by The Sun, appears to be trying something similar at Atletico Madrid.

Costa has asked to have his contract, due to expire in the summer, ripped up early for personal reasons according to The Sun.

Although it’s not immediately clear if Atleti will accede to his wishes, given that it would leave Luis Suarez as their only recognised striker, there’s a clear penalty to be paid by Costa if he should end up at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

According to Cadena SER, cited by The Sun, Los Colchoneros will fine him £23m if he rolls up at the Santiago Bernabeu or Camp Nou.

Given how injury prone he has become, it’s debatable that either of those clubs would be interested in him anyway.