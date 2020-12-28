“Disaster waiting to happen” and “Hasn’t got a clue” – These Chelsea fans are not happy with Lampard’s team selection vs Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has come under pressure every time Chelsea fail to win, but the loss to an Arsenal team that couldn’t buy a win has raised questions about his future again.

One of the positives about this season and the insane schedule is that teams don’t have to wait very long for a chance to play again and return to form, so it will be interesting to see how they get on against Aston Villa tonight.

This Villa team has some dangerous attacking players and they look perfectly capable of going to Stamford Bridge and getting a result, so Lampard had some big calls to make with his team selection.

He’s left some big names out of the side for this evening’s game, and the defence does look a bit suspect:

Timo Werner finally ends up on the bench after some poor performances while it looks like Thiago Silva can’t play every game, but Fikayo Tomori may be wondering what he needs to do to actually get a chance in the side.

The defence is the main cause of concern for the fans going into the game, with many fearing the worst:

Attack is decent, that defence however is a disaster waiting to happen. In Lampard we trust https://t.co/pRT5LtUADo — ???? (@AlmightyShalala) December 28, 2020

A defence of Christensen and Rudiger lord have Mercy ????? he should have kuku dropped Mendy and and Pulisic….. what this team turn on Lampard very soon — PAPI SIROWENJNR (@sirowenjnr) December 28, 2020

Bold of Lampard to switch it up as much as he has. Fresh legs, no excuse for tiredness/laziness. Love that attack. Will be interesting to see how the defence gets on against Watkins & Grealish. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) December 28, 2020

? ? ? ? You’d rather not start Abraham and leave Werner in the first 11 as starting striker you better bench both? ???? ? ? ?

RUBBISH LINE UP! What KIND OF DEFENCE IS THAT? LAMPARD IS CLUELESS — Mimie (@mimie_1_) December 28, 2020

This defence will give me heart attack — Lampard Out? (@iam_Paddle) December 28, 2020