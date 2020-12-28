Menu

“Disaster waiting to happen” and “Hasn’t got a clue” – These Chelsea fans are not happy with Lampard’s team selection vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard has come under pressure every time Chelsea fail to win, but the loss to an Arsenal team that couldn’t buy a win has raised questions about his future again.

One of the positives about this season and the insane schedule is that teams don’t have to wait very long for a chance to play again and return to form, so it will be interesting to see how they get on against Aston Villa tonight.

This Villa team has some dangerous attacking players and they look perfectly capable of going to Stamford Bridge and getting a result, so Lampard had some big calls to make with his team selection.

He’s left some big names out of the side for this evening’s game, and the defence does look a bit suspect:

Timo Werner finally ends up on the bench after some poor performances while it looks like Thiago Silva can’t play every game, but Fikayo Tomori may be wondering what he needs to do to actually get a chance in the side.

The defence is the main cause of concern for the fans going into the game, with many fearing the worst:

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Taiwo Bamidele says:
    December 28, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    My joy is Pochetino hasn’t signed for PSG yet. I have been praying he doesn’t. This game is make or mar for Lampard. He knows it, the board know it and we are waiting to see how it all play out.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.