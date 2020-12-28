The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect all aspects of daily life, with football at the highest levels no exception.

On Monday evening, Everton’s game against Manchester City had to be postponed because of a raft of positive tests at City, and a number of English Football League clubs have found themselves in a similar predicament.

There are already eight games due to be played on December 29 that have had to be postponed:

December 29 Games Off

Championship:

Millwall vs Watford

League One:

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth

Hull City vs Lincoln City

Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic

Rochdale vs Crewe

Sunderland vs Accrington

League Two

Bolton vs Morecambe

Despite this, according to Sky Sports, the EFL remain confident that they can ride out the problem and have all fixtures fulfilled eventually.

Try telling that to Sunderland who have 13 players affected, per Sky Sports, and Rochdale have had to postpone their next two fixtures in League One against Crewe and MK Dons.

Other teams in the leagues have been affected, not forgetting the outbreak at Newcastle which forced the closure of their training ground.

It’s an untenable situation and even if clubs take heed of new EFL directives such as players arriving individually in cars rather than the team bus, per Sky Sports, sooner or later a big decision needs to be taken.