Everton vs Man City called off just hours before kick-off due to further Covid-19 positive tests

The Premier League has taken the decision to keep playing games even if some teams are suffering from some positive Covid-19 results, while the biggest scare came at Newcastle where they claimed to be missing multiple first team players a few weeks ago.

There were some concerns about Man City’s clash with Everton tonight after some players and staff contracted the virus earlier in recent days, and it’s just been confirmed that the game will no longer go ahead:

? | Following a Premier League Board Meeting this afternoon, #EFC has been informed that tonight’s fixture against @ManCity has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the Manchester City squad. — Everton (@Everton) December 28, 2020

Obviously this is a deeply concerning time for City’s players and staff as they await their results, while there are no confirmed reports over how many have tested positive today.

The main priority here has to be the safety and health of those involved so you can’t really argue with the decision to cancel the game in isolation, but it will be used as a precedent for any further decisions that need to be taken this season.

The game was set to kick off at 8 o’clock tonight so this cancelation has come very late in the day, while you have to expect that further details will emerge over the next couple of days.