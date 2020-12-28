There will be worse things that happen on the football field this season than Edinson Cavani’s improvised chokeslam on Yerry Mina last week, but it’s pretty remarkable that it went unpunished.

The Telegraph have reported that the FA have looked at the incident with a view to dishing out a retrospective ban, but he won’t be receiving any further action.

It’s suggested that the referee confirmed in his post match report that he saw the incident and decided that it didn’t warrant any action, so that prevents anything from happening.

It is crazy when you think that we have VAR in the Premier League which allows a ref to be immediately overruled if they get something wrong, yet the Carabao Cup is reduced to the antiquated system of match reports and not being able to act.

It’s been pointed out that Granit Xhaka received a red card for a similar offence recently and Everton will be furious that no action was taken during the game – especially when you consider that he went on to score a vital goal to put United ahead in the 88th minute.

This news will be welcomed by Man United as Cavani has looked impressive and the last thing he needed was yet another period out of the team, although he does still face another charge for a social media post he made a few weeks ago.